DJI Mavic 3 specs leaked: Dual camera and Mega 46 minute flight time revealed

(Pocket-lint) - It appears DJI is about to reveal the next in its lineup of high end consumer drones, and if leaked details are accurate it appears as though it was worth waiting for. 

Leaked documents show a device with very similar design to the existing Mavic 2 models, but there are some key improvements among them; including a huge boost to the battery life. 

DJI's Mavic 3 will by able to fly for up to 46 minutes on a full charge, which is virtually double what the first Mavic drone could manage, and considerably more than the 31 minutes on offer from the Mavic 2 Pro. 

As usual, the camera on the front will be stabilised using a mechanical 3-axis gimbal, but this time features both telephoto and wide angle cameras. Details of those cameras are revealed in a leaked spec sheet by Twitter handle @JasperEllens

The best drones 2021: Top rated quadcopters to buy, whatever your budget
The best drones 2021: Top rated quadcopters to buy, whatever your budget By Cam Bunton ·

That sheet shows that the Telephoto camera will feature a 1/2-inch sensor with 12-megapixel resolution, while the primary wide-angle camera will have a 4/3-inch 20-megapixel sensor. 

According to DroneDJ, the drone will come in two variants: a standard Mavic 3 and a Mavic 3 "Cine". The latter will feature an internal SSD and a high speed cable for recording and transferring high bitrate video. 

That could come in useful if you plan to use the maximum 5.2K resolution video recording that's claimed to be on offer. 

The Mavic 3 is claimed to weigh 920 grams and feature a multi-directional obstacle avoidance system. It will also feature the usual automated, smart flight modes like HyperLapse, ActiveTrack, QuickShot and more. 

What's also interesting is that there's a new controller being leaked at the same time which - rather than feature a smartphone grip - has a built-in 5.5-inch screen with fullHD (1080 x 1920) resolution and 1000nits peak brightness. What's more, it runs on Android and can connect directly to the internet using Wi-Fi or a 4G dongle.

The leaks state we should expect to see the drone launch around 15 November, and cost around $1600. 

Writing by Cam Bunton. Originally published on 24 September 2021.
  • Source: @JasperEllens - twitter.com
  • Source: Exclusive: Full details of the DJI Mavic 3 Pro, including features, specifications, and price - dronedj.com
  • Via: DJI Mavic 3 Pro leaks out with two cameras, 46-minute flights and a Four Thirds sensor - theverge.com
