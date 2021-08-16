(Pocket-lint) - DJI has quietly released a new drone in the US. Called the DJI Mini SE, it costs $299 and is available from several retailers.

From what we can tell, the new drone is an updated, cheaper version of the Mavic Mini. It costs $100 less than that model. The main difference between the two is the Mini SE uses the $449 DJI Mini 2’s chassis, offering fewer exposed screws and improved arms and wind speed resistance. It also packs lighter, more powerful LiPo batteries, propellers, and a charging hub.

The Mini SE has a USB-C charging port, too, instead of micro-USB. It also doesn't need to be updated to get 24p video or manual ISO settings. Unfortunately, there is no 4K video (or even 4K printed on the lens) - just 2.7K and 1080p. It likely lacks photo upgrades as well.

There are a couple accessory things to note: The Mavic Mini battery charging hub can't charge the Mini SE battery, and while the Mini SE can use the Mavic Mini’s battery, the power is decreased. But the Mavic Mini DIY Creative Kit, Mavic Mini Snap Adapter, Mavic Mini Propeller Holder, and Mavic Mini Intelligent Flight Battery (international version only) are all compatible with Mini SE.

DJI

Lastly, the Mini SE's weight is under 249g, so no need to register it in the US. But it will go over 250g if you use the Mavic Mini’s battery with it.

If any of this interests you, the DJI Mini SE is now available to buy from Amazon and other retailers in the US. No word yet on UK availability.

