DJI Air 2S drone fully revealed in a series of leaked images

(Pocket-lint) - A yet-be-announced DJI drone, called the Air 2S, has leaked online via a slew of images posted by TechnikNews and leaker Roland Quandt. These leaks follow a US Federal Communications Commission filing from last month, all of which suggests a launch is imminent.

The DJI Air 2S will likely be an update to last year’s Mavic Air 2. It's thought to feature an improved camera and compatibility with DJI's new accessories, like the V2 Goggles and Motion Controller. Renders and a trailer shared earlier by OsitaLV depict a drone with a 1-inch, 20-megapixel sensor. That’s a lower resolution than what the Mavic Air 2 offers, but it's bigger, so it should bring upgrades to performance and low-light imagery.

DroneDJ has claimed the Air 2S should support DJI’s new V2 Goggles and motion controller, which launched last month with the FPV drone. This means you could pilot the drone from a first-person perspective, and you'll get a more immersive flying experience. Other rumoured changes include the dropping of “Mavic” from branding and an update to version 4 of DJI’s ActiveTrack standard, according to TechnikNews.

The Air 2S might also support DJI’s lower-latency OcuSync 3.0 standard, feature a 3,500mAh battery, and be heavier than the Mavic Air 2 by 30g.

Keep in mind, in December 2020, the Trump administration added DJI to a commerce blacklist, citing potential security concerns and ties to the Chinese government. It also accused the company of “wide-scale human rights abuses within China through abusive genetic collection and analysis or high-technology surveillance". DJI disputes the Trump administration’s claims, and DJI products are still available for purchase in the US.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.