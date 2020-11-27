The DJI Mavic Mini gets a tidy Black Friday discount

(Pocket-lint) - When it comes to drones, most of us don't want to spend a thousand or more on seeing whether we enjoy piloting them and capturing footage - that's a big outlay on something if you're not a full-time creator.

That's probably the thinking behind DJI's Mavic Mini range, which cuts the price of entry massively, as well as offering up drones that are frankly tiny, making them really convenient to store and take around with you.

The first Mavic Mini has a great little deal on for Black Friday at Amazon UK, which has cut £40 off its price to take it down to just £329.00 from £369.00. That's a saving of 11% on a drone that doesn't see discounts too often.

We loved the Mavic Mini on review, too, and were really impressed by how it manages to marry great features with a smaller size and reduced price. It shoots beautiful still images and 2K video that's super impressively stabilised and looks great without any processing.

DJI's app is also one of the best on the market when it comes to controlling your drone, which is something that's absolutely key to ensuring the experience is enjoyable rather than stressful.

While there is a newer model out now, this is still a really solid investment, and the discount makes that all the more sensible, so if you've ever wondered about shooting some jaw-dropping stuff from the sky, now's your chance.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.