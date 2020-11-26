(Pocket-lint) - DJI is the clear, undisputed king of the drone market right now - its drones are used by countless creators to nab those impossible shots they're well known for and are smaller and better than most competitors.

However, while they've done a good job of pushing prices down over the last few years, these are still premium options that come with a hefty price tag attached. So, when you see deals on DJI drones, you know they won't last too long.

Amazon UK's the source this time round, knocking a very respectable chunk off the price of the DJI Mavic 2 Pro.

This is arguably the headliner in DJI's lineup, with all the bells and whistles you'd expect. You can get it for £1,111.49, down from £1,349.00, a huge 18 per cent saving.

It's got stunning 8K video capabilities, flight time that's over half an hour, and reliably produces some of the smoothest and steadiest video you can capture anywhere. It's the Rolls-Royce of drones, in effect. It's got a massive 5KM range and obtacle sensing that's been proven as some of the best in the industry time and again.

We don't think this price is going to stick around for very long, so be sure to jump on it if it's still live when you're reading this!

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.