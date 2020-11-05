DJI Mini 2 is fun-sized, feature packed and finally official

(Pocket-lint) - After much speculation, DJI has finally announced its latest ultra-portable camera drone, the DJI Mini 2.

Weighing under 249 grams and built as a successor to the DJI Mavic Mini, it is aimed at beginners and those wanting something portable they can have fun with.

That's not to say its a slouch in spec. The DJI Mini 2 is capable of recording video 4K video in up to 30 frames-per-second, or Full HD at 60fps. It can also take still shots using the 12-megapixel CMOS sensor, and has an 83-degree field of view.

It has a microSD card slot for storage, compatible with UHS-I Speed Class 3 cards or above.

It can transmit video up to 10km away from your mobile device, and has 31 minutes of battery life. According to DJI, it can also withstand wind speeds of 29-38kph and take off at a maximum of 40,000-metres.

There are a raft of beginners' tutorials to help newcomers get to grips with drone flying, while social media sharing has been made easier through the DJI Fly app for iOS and Android.

The DJI Mini 2 is available now, priced at £419 ($449 / €469) for the standard pack, which includes the drone, remote controller and one battery.

A Fly More Combo pack is also available, which contains three batteries, remote controller, charging hub, carry case and, of course, the drone itself for £549.

Writing by Rik Henderson.