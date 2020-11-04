How to watch the DJI Mini 2 launch online

(Pocket-lint) - DJI will be announcing its latest product in an online event. Thanks to leaks, we've already seen the DJI Mini 2, a compact consumer drone, and this is what we're expecting the company to launch today. Fortunately, you can watch the action unfold.

The DJI event is scheduled for Wednesday 4 November at 8pm EST. Here are the times globally for the event:

San Francisco - 17:00 PST

New York - 20:00 EST

London - 01:00 GMT, 5 November

Berlin - 02:00 CET, 5 November

Mumbai - 06:30 IST, 5 November

Tokyo - 10:00 JST, 5 November

Sydney - 12:00 AEDT, 5 November

We're expecting the DJI Mavic Mini 2 to launch, having previously gone on sale early in Best Buy. It seems that DJI might also drop the Mavic branding and just launching as the Mini 2, and it should retain its sub-250g weight to avoid the regulation that some larger drones face.

There will be a 4K camera mounted on a three-axis gimbal and the range is expected to increase signifcantly over the previous model, with a new controller and OcuSync 2.0 support giving a 10km communication range.

Whether we'll see anything else from the company remains a mystery, but all will soon be revealed.

Writing by Chris Hall.