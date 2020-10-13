(Pocket-lint) - DJI’s Mini drone, the Mavic Mini, is on sale for Prime Day 2020. Amazon US has also slashed prices on DJI's Osmo lineup.

The DJI Mavic Mini Combo bundle is regularly available on Amazon for $500. It includes three extra Intelligent Flight batteries, a two-way charging hub, an 18W USB charger, and a carrying bag. In addition to all that, the bundle includes extra parts, such as propellers, that might need replacing over time. As a part of Prime Day, Prime members can get the combo for $400, 20 per cent off its usual price.

In our review for the Mavic Mini, we were wowed by the entry-level drone. Its ability to take smooth video as it maneuvers through the air will provide first-time flyers with the experience that just might get them hooked. What makes the Mavic Mini impressive is the combination of great pro-level drone features in a package small enough to be affordable for most people.

As for the other DJI deals, you can get the Osmo Action 4K camera, normally $245, for $200. And the Osmo Pocket, a handheld three-axis gimbal stabaliser with an integrated 12-megapixel 4K video sensor, is available bundled with a charging case for $299, down from $498

Prime Day is Amazon's annual sale, exclusive to Prime members who subscribe to Amazon Prime. This year, Prime members in the US, UK, and several other countries around the globe can get access to thousands of discounts across Amazon from 13 October to 14 October. Pocket-lint is spotlighting all the best deals for US and UK Prime members in the following roundups:

We also have a guide on Amazon shopping tips, tricks, and hacks here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.