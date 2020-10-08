DJI Mavic Mini 2 on the way soon? FCC listings reveal new drone

(Pocket-lint) - A new DJI drone has appeared. Or, at least, registration has been submitted for a new DJI drone with the FCC, and is likely to be the Mavic Mini 2.

Twitter tipster, @OsitaLV originally tweeted images showing the drone's label and position, and from looking at the model number (MT2PD), it seems pretty much nailed on that this is the next Mavic Mini. The first generation's model number started with 'MT1'.

So this is so called Mavic Mini 2, they share the same design.

Oh, it has Bluetooth, 2.4/5.8G WiFi and 2.4/5.8G without the WiFi sign.

P.S. the model name of original Mavic mini is MT1SS5 and MT1SD25 (sales in Europe and Japan). pic.twitter.com/nRm3ZwfxyL — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) October 6, 2020

We searched the FCC database to verify that the listing exists and were able to corroborate the fact that several forms exist using the details provided in a DroneDJ article.

The original Mavic Mini was DJI's first proper drone that was small enough and light enough to class as a 'Toy' drone. It weighs exactly 249 grams, and so fits right under the 250-gram limit where restrictions and regulations start to take effect.

It was launched in 2019 and feature most of the features we've come to love about the Mavic series: a small foldable design, stabilising gimbal and some cool automated flight modes.

The one thing it was missing, however, was 4K video recording, and rumour has it the next Mavic Mini will solve that issue and come equipped with a 12-megapixel 4K camera.

As for the rest of the details, there's little out there so far. It's been suggested by DroneDJ that it will launch in time for the holidays this year, but that's about it.

We'll keep you updated as more information surfaces on the next generation Mavic Mini.

Writing by Cam Bunton.