DJI is working on a new drone, according to official press images of the device that have just surfaced online.

A retail listing on Newegg’s Canadian store includes images, specs, and pricing for a DJI Mavic Mini. This is a yet-to-be-announced DJI drone that has already appeared in an FCC listing and leaked hands-on images. The leak shows a $645 price in Canadian, which converts to around $495 in the US or £385 in the UK. That cost includes DJI’s Fly More kit, too.

DJI's mini drone supposedly can fit in the palm of your hand and is roughly the size of a smartphone in height and width. It weighs 249g, making it about 220g lighter than the Mavic Air. That also means potential owners in the US and the UK won’t have to register it with their authorities. In the US, for instance, the FAA has a limitation of 8.8 ounces or 250g.

You'll apparently be able to fly this thing for about 30 minutes, and it has a recording resolution of 2.7K instead of 4K. There's no indication in the Newegg listing on when the Mavic Mini will release, but DJI has an announcement scheduled for 9am ET on 30 October.