DJI Mavic Mini is a tiny, foldable drone you won't need to register

DJI has taken the wraps off its latest drone, and it's called the Mavic Mini. As the name suggests, it's a tiny Mavic, but don't call it a drone. DJI is calling it a "Fly Cam".

It's a drone.

All of the Mavic Mini's features are essentially what you'd find in a bigger model. The only real difference is its size, but it's the size that's the most interesting talking point.

In the UK, current drone laws being put in place mean that anyone who owns a drone weighing over 250 grams is being required to register it from November 2019.

Mavic Mini weighs 249 grams. It even has "249 grams" written on the side. And that means it's technically classed as a toy drone, so you won't need a license and you don't need to register it.

It's small enough when folded to fit in the palm of your hand, and that's where it differs from the last tiny DJI drone, the Spark, which had rigid arms.

Apart from that, it has the features you'd expect from a Mavic.

The small camera on the front is mounted to a three-axis gimbal for stabilisation and capable of shooting 2.7k resolution video and 12MP stills.

It's QuickShot enabled too, so you'll be able to use some of the preset flight modes that create those awesome cinematic shots, as well as the manual cinematic mode which slows down the speed and controls to make a smooth, dramatic shot that you control yourself with the controller.

You get a 2km transmission from the controller, but given how small it is and that you always need to be able to see it, it's unrealistic to think you'll get anywhere close to that distance in practical use.

The newly designed propellers are relatively quiet, and there's now a prop guard you can use to protect yourself and the drone from any accidental collisions. This guard is an optional extra for €19, or comes as part of the Fly More combo.

Unlike bigger models, the Mavic Mini doesn't have obstacle avoidance sensors all around the body, it only has downward facing ones.

Because of its lightness, it can fly up to 30 minutes per fully charged battery and it has GPS for location positioning.

In essence then, it does a lot of what a drone should do, but without the legal red tape and in a design that'll fold small enough to fit in your pocket.

Pricing is set at £369/€399 for the basic drone kit, or £459/€499 for the Fly More bundle which includes extra batteries, a triple battery charger and the prop guard.

