DJI reveals new digital first person view headset for racing drones and more

DJI, the global leader in consumer drones, has unveiled a new digital first person view system that includes FPV goggles, a transmission module, remote controller and an FPV camera.

This isn't the first time the company has revealed a first person view headset. In fact, the last one came way back in 2017, but this time things are different as DJI is switching to digital.

This new kit doesn't include a drone, but it does include everything you need to transform your drone into an advanced flying machine.

The aim is to create a system that meets the needs of drone racing enthusiasts by delivering low-latency transmission of HD footage over a long distance at up to 120 FPS.

The new DJI Digital FPV Ecosystem is apparently capable of transmitting up to a maximum range of 4km while also recording footage on both the FPV camera and the FPV goggles via a microSD card.

A 150-degree ultra-wide angle lens gives drone pilots the best view of the arena or area they're flying in, but DJI has gone further than that too. There are three different camera modes built into the FPV camera including racing, standard and LED mode.

The company explains that racing mode is designed for most drone racing situations as it provides imagery with a higher saturation rate which helps pilots quickly and easily distinguish things like course obstacles. Meanwhile, the standard mode is perfect for eye-watering capture of FPV content and LED mode enables racers to operate their units easily in low light conditions.

The company claims the digital transmission tech packed into its system is superior to the analogue tech used on most other FPV drone cameras. This means there's a more reliable feed to the goggles during flight and a built-in "focus mode" that can further improve signal if there is any local interference.

The FPV camera is capable of capturing 1080p footage at 60 FPS or 720p video at 120 FPS. Making it pretty nifty for both racers and standard drone users.

The DJI FPV System will be available from August in two variants. The FPV Fly More Combo includes the FPV Goggles, Air Unit, FPV Camera, Remote controller and all the necessary wires/antennas for £919/€999. While the FPV Experience Combo includes the FPV Goggles, 2 FPV Camera and Air Units for £809/€879. Find out more here.