What is DJI launching on 28 November?

DJI is hosting an event in New York on Wednesday 28 November.

Pocket-lint has received an invite to the event, which will start at 2PM ET (7pm GMT) and we're hoping it will also be livestreamed online so we can bring it to you from this site.

But what exactly will it launch?

The invite doesn't give away many clues. The only extra information is the strapline "Because Life is Big!"

The angle of the art makes it look like something is peering down on people below, so that leads us to think that it could be a new drone.

After all, we're due a refresh in the Phantom Pro line.

The last one in the high-end range, the DJI Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian was announced in September last year and we managed to get our hands on one for review a month later. The timing is right for a Phantom 5 Pro, therefore.

It also fits the tagline considering the current model is a beast of a machine and sits at the top of the DJI foodchain. It cost £1,589 when launch last year so justifies the build-up to a dedicated event too.

Another train of thought is that it could be a new Osmo rather than a drone.

An FCC application was spied last week for a product called the Osmo Pocket Wireless Module. That and a price drop of the existing Osmo could suggest the event is for that instead.

Either way we're sure we'll hear more soon.