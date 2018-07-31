  1. Home
New high-end DJI Mavic 2 drones revealed in print leak

Brett Thake

- Launch pushed back...but Argos already had the deets

DJI had to postpone it's recent Mavic 2 launch because the user experience of the drone wasn't up to scratch.

But postponing a launch is one thing for sites like Pocket-lint, but it's quite another if you'd already printed a catalogue with the details inside.

And hey presto, DJI had already given British retailer Argos the outline details and an image of the Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom for its famous catalogue (although not, unfortunately, with pricing). 

The Pro comes with a 1-inch sensor Hasslebad camera, so expect it to be north of £1,000. The Mavic 2 Zoom will be cheaper, possibly around £800. 

Yes, that really does say that you'll be able to transmit 1080p footage over 8km (around 5 miles). There's also a dolly zoom on the, er, Zoom version. According to the catalogue, both have a maximum speed of 20metres per second - around 45 miles an hour!

In a statement, DJI were quite upfront about the mistake, presumably because they knew this 'leak' was coming.

"This pre-printed catalogue was scheduled before we postponed our See the Bigger Picture event to ensure we can deliver high-quality, cutting-edge technology to our customers according to our standard of innovation.

"This early look just hints at the many exciting features and capabilities DJI will announce at the proper time.  We look forward to giving our fans an incredible drone experience as soon as we can."

The event was originally scheduled for 18 July. At the time DJI said that "user experience is our top priority, and we wanted to ensure we can exceed our customers’ expectations for our technology by the time of the event."

We're looking forward to bringing you all the official deets on Mavic 2 when we can

