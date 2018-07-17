DJI Spark Fly More Combo hits £479 in Prime Day deal

Prime Day is upon us and drone company DJI is getting in on the action offering the DJI Spark Fly More Combo with a £100 discount.

That means that DJI's latest compact drone can be yours for £479, with the Fly More Combo meaning you get not only the Spark, but a spare battery, controller and other accessories.

Originally priced at £795 by DJI, the Spark Fly More bundle has been available for £579 from Amazon.co.uk for some time, but there's now £100 off bringing it down to £479.

The Spark is DJI's latest drone for consumers. It's compact, lightweight and easy to carry around with you, letting you fly, record or take photos wherever you happen to be. The spare battery in this bundle means you get more flying time for your money and it all comes with a carry case too.

We've been really impressed with the DJI Spark; it is easy to fly, quick to setup and is able to take some great shots, with some innovative auto features allowing the drone to make some movements smoothly without your intervention.

The Amazon Prime Day deals will only be available for the next 36 hours, ending at 23:59 on 17 July, so don't delay.