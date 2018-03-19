Save £170 on the DJI Mavic Pro and take stunning aerial shots
Drones offer the best way to take photos and videos of landscapes from up high and DJI's Mavic Pro is one of the best we've ever come across.
Amazon is offering the DJI Mavic Pro Fly More kit, which bundles in a battery charging hub, two spare propeller blades, a car charger, two spare batteries, a carry bag and a battery to power bank adapter, for £980, saving you £170.
The £980 price tag also makes it £10 cheaper than buying the Mavic Pro on its own.
Powerful and portable, the Mavic Pro has a small body with foldable rotors that can easily fit inside a regular bag. When you get it out to use, the controls are incredibly easy to learn.
A number of flight modes make it easy to get the shots you want, it's obstacles avoidance technology is some of the best we've seen and a gesture mode makes you feel like a Jedi, as you can use the force to control where the Mavic Pro goes.
This deal won't last forever, so if you've been looking to invest in a flying camera, now has never been a better time.
- Save £170 on the DJI Mavic Pro and take stunning aerial shots
- BMW partners with Drone Racing League to build the fastest drone ever
- DJI Mavic Air review: Portable drone packs a powerful punch
- Best drone photos ever: Stunning images taken from up high
- The best drones 2018: Top rated quadcopters to buy, whatever your budget
- DJI Mavic Air vs DJI Spark: Worth the upgrade?
- DJI Mavic Air is official and it could be all the drone you'll ever need
- How to watch DJI #AdventureUnfolds drone launch event live online
- DJI will unveil something new on 23 January, Mavic Air drone a possibility
- GoPro exits drone market and cuts jobs after poor 2017 earnings
Comments