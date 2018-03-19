Save £170 on the DJI Mavic Pro and take stunning aerial shots

Drones offer the best way to take photos and videos of landscapes from up high and DJI's Mavic Pro is one of the best we've ever come across.

Amazon is offering the DJI Mavic Pro Fly More kit, which bundles in a battery charging hub, two spare propeller blades, a car charger, two spare batteries, a carry bag and a battery to power bank adapter, for £980, saving you £170.

The £980 price tag also makes it £10 cheaper than buying the Mavic Pro on its own.

Powerful and portable, the Mavic Pro has a small body with foldable rotors that can easily fit inside a regular bag. When you get it out to use, the controls are incredibly easy to learn.

A number of flight modes make it easy to get the shots you want, it's obstacles avoidance technology is some of the best we've seen and a gesture mode makes you feel like a Jedi, as you can use the force to control where the Mavic Pro goes.

This deal won't last forever, so if you've been looking to invest in a flying camera, now has never been a better time.