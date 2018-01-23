How to watch DJI #AdventureUnfolds drone launch event live online

DJI will unveil its new mid-range drone in New York tomorrow and you can watch it online yourself.

The event will be livestreamed, so here are the details on how to view the action and what has been launched.

The DJI event, dubbed #AdventureUnfolds, will be held on Tuesday 23 January in New York. It starts at 10am EST so here are the times you need to put in your diary, depending on your region:

UK - 3pm GMT

Central Europe - 4pm CET

West Coast US - 7am PST

Japan - 12am JST (24 January)

See the DJI Mavic Air for £769

The event will be streamed live on a dedicated website: live.dji.com, or on the YouTube video below.

DJI has unveiled the Mavic Air, a compact drone offering a 3-axis gimbal with a 4K camera. It's loaded with technology to give you plenty of controls even if you've never flown a drone before and it's also equipped with sensors to ensure that it's even less likely to fly into anything.

Like the Spark, the Mavic Air also supports gesture controls, although there's a compact controller available too to give you precise controls.