  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Drones
    3. >
  3. Drone news
    4. >
  4. DJI drone news

How to watch DJI #AdventureUnfolds drone launch event live online

|
DJI How to watch DJI #AdventureUnfolds drone launch event live online

DJI will unveil its new mid-range drone in New York tomorrow and you can watch it online yourself.

The event will be livestreamed, so here are the details on how to view the action and what has been launched.

Watch the DJI Mavic Air launch here

The DJI event, dubbed #AdventureUnfolds, will be held on Tuesday 23 January in New York. It starts at 10am EST so here are the times you need to put in your diary, depending on your region:

The event will be streamed live on a dedicated website: live.dji.com, or on the YouTube video below.

What was launched during the DJI event?

DJI has unveiled the Mavic Air, a compact drone offering a 3-axis gimbal with a 4K camera. It's loaded with technology to give you plenty of controls even if you've never flown a drone before and it's also equipped with sensors to ensure that it's even less likely to fly into anything.

Like the Spark, the Mavic Air also supports gesture controls, although there's a compact controller available too to give you precise controls.

PopularIn Drones
New high-end DJI Mavic 2 drones revealed in print leak
Drone flying in the UK and US: All the rules and regulations explained
Parrot Anafi portable drone revealed in photos, 4K HDR video and just 320g to carry
The best drones 2018: Top rated quadcopters to buy, whatever your budget
BMW partners with Drone Racing League to build the fastest drone ever
DJI Mavic Air review: Portable drone packs a powerful punch
Comments