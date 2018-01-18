DJI will unveil something new on 23 January, Mavic Air drone a possibility

DJI has posted a teaser trailer on its website for a new product launch that will take place in New York on 23 January at 10am EST / 3pm GMT.

The trailer doesn't exactly tell us what will be announced. There a few glimpses at what is likely to be the new product, but the majority of the teaser refers to how we are all born out something as tiny as atoms.

The line "from seemingly insignificant size comes formidable strength and power", could refer to a new, small drone that will be incredibly powerful. Some insiders believe it could be a new Mavic Air drone to slot in between the Mavic Pro and palm-sized DJI Spark, and one that will hopefully record 4K video at 60fps, but we're being optimistic.

It could however be a fixed-wing drone like the Parrot Disco, and the final shot could indeed be a wing, but it's too quick and too vague to really get a good idea.

Whatever DJI has up its sleeve, all will be revealed next Tuesday, so check back on Pocket-lint.com for all the latest news.