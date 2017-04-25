  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Drones
    3. >
  3. Drone news
    4. >
  4. DJI drone news

DJI Goggles fully revealed, now available for preorder

|
DJI DJI Goggles fully revealed, now available for preorder
The best drones 2018: Top rated quadcopters to buy, whatever your budget
The best drones 2018: Top rated quadcopters to buy, whatever your budget

DJI announced a pair of goggles last year, and now, it has finally shared full details on the device.

Called DJI Goggles, naturally, it is meant to work with the Mavic Pro, Phantom 4, and Inspire series drones. It looks a lot like a traditional VR headset in many ways and makes it seem like you're sitting in a quadcopter. It provides a first-person, virtual reality-like experience of whatever the quadcopter can see, which takes your drone-piloting experience to a whole new, virtual level.

DJI said users can fly the drone and control the camera gimbal using their head movements. The goggles feature two viewing modes (one in 720p resolution at 60fps; one in 1080p at 30fps; both with a 110ms latency), a 1920x1080 resolution per eye, a navigation touchpad, a headphone jack, various ports (such as micro SD card slot, micro USB, and HDMI inputs), and a six-hour battery life.

You won't have full control over the drone’s path in the head-tracking flight mode; the drone will move forward at a set speed, and you can turn it left or right. But there is mode where someone else can control the gimbal while you fly the drone.

The $449 DJI Goggles are available for pre-order now in the US and will start shipping in late May. We will update this piece when we learn about UK pricing and availability information.

PopularIn Drones
Drone flying in the UK and US: All the rules and regulations explained
9 cool ways drones are being used to deliver goods to you
DJI Mavic 2 Pro review: High-tech drone gets Hasselblad high-five
Astounding aerial photos or amazing abstract art?
Better late than never, DJI's Mavic 2 Pro And Mavic 2 Zoom get an official launch
New high-end DJI Mavic 2 drones revealed in print leak
Comments