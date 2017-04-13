DJI Phantom 4 Advanced replaces the Phantom 4, is almost as good as the Phantom 4 Pro

DJI has introduced the Phantom 4 Advanced as the latest drone in the Phantom 4 series. The 4 Advanced, and 4 Advanced+ will replace the regular Phantom 4, and sit beneath the Phantom 4 Pro.

But what differences and updates has DJI implemented in the Phantom 4 Advanced, over the standard Phantom 4? Well, for starters, the Phantom 4 Advanced has a new 1-inch, 20-megapixel camera sensor with a mechanical shutter. The new camera is the same one you'll find on the Phantom 4 Pro, meaning it can record H.264 4K video at up to 60fps, or H.265 video at up to 30fps, and it can take Burst Mode still images at up to 14fps.

Other differences between the Phantom 4 Advanced and Phantom 4 include a flight time of 30 minutes on the 4 Advanced, compared to the Phantom 4's 28 minutes, an increase in obstacle sensing distance from 15 metres to 30 metres, and transmission range has been extended to 7km.

The Phantom 4 Advanced also has five vision sensors built-in, which let it sense obstacles in two different directions, as well as forward-vision obstacle avoidance. The Phantom 4 Pro meanwhile has five-directions of obstacle sensing and four-directions of obstacle avoidance.

DJI has gifted the Phantom 4 Advanced with many of the same automatic flight modes that can be found on the Phantom 4 Pro, including Draw, which lets you draw a path on the screen for the drone to follow at a fixed altitude, and ActiveTrack which lock on to a subject, follow it and keep it in frame.

TapFly is precisely that, tap an area on your screen and the drone will fly to it. TapFly Free locks the forward direction of the Phantom 4 Advanced, but doesn't lock the camera, leaving you to adjust it as required. Gesture mode will let you take pictures of yourself from the drone by using gestures and Return to Home will see your Phantom 4 Advanced safely return to you on the best possible path.

The Phantom 4 Advanced+ model comes with a 5.5-inch, 1080p screen integrated into the controller and claims to be twice as bright as conventional smartphone displays. If you opt for the Phantom 4 Advanced instead, you'll need to mount your own smartphone into the controller's dock.

The Phantom 4 Advanced and Phantom 4 Advanced+ will be available from 30 April - the same day the Phantom 4 reaches its end of life - for £1,469 and £1,699 respectively.