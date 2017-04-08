  1. Home
DJI's next drone basically looks like a much smaller Mavic Pro, leak reveals

DJI is probably coming out with a new drone, and it's super tiny

Leaked images of a new device, supposedly called the Spark, have appeared on Chinese DJI forums, though the site is now down. It appears to have the same foldable design of the Mavic Pro, only smaller. A video of the drone shows that it can be hand-held and has a vertical-tilting camera. Already there's a lot of speculation floating about whether it's a low-cost "selfie" drone or one meant for racing.

To be clear, it's unknown if Spark will definitely have foldable arms, considering it's so mini. We also don't know anything about the controller and whether it comes with a companion app or not. There's a lot of unknowns right now. DJI hasn't even confirmed the Spark or that it is working on a new drone, of course, but it did recently trademark the name "Spark". So, that's something at least.

The Mavic Pro was DJI’s smallest drone when it released. We imagine the Spark will be available at a cheaper price point for those unwilling to drop $1,000 on a Mavic Pro. Check out Pocket-lint's Best Drones guide to see what else the Spark may go up against.

