DJI Phantom 4 Pro packs magnificent smarts in a flying machine

DJI has unveiled the latest drone in its repertoire, the Phantom 4 Pro. The name gives away that this new Pro model is based on the Phantom 4, but features a few notable upgrades and some new flying modes.

One of the main reasons for buying a drone is to take stunning aerial images and videos and the Phantom 4 Pro is now fitted with a 1-inch 20-megapixel sensor with 12 stops of dynamic range. DJI says the new camera can "bring out levels of detail and low-light performance unprecedented in a flying camera of this size".

The new camera can also record slow-motion 4K video at 60fps and even has H.265 compression to help improve the overall video quality.

DJI's FlightAutonomy technology makes a return in the 4 Pro, which can detect obstacles in its path at up to 98 feet in front and behind. FlightAutonomy can even plan out routes for the Phantom 4 Pro to follow and when it returns to land, it can detect whether the ground it uneven or if it's heading for water...and hopefully avoid it.

The Phantom 4 Pro has a longer flight times than its predecessors at 30 minutes, compared to the Phantom 4's 28 and can fly at up to 31mph in P mode, which is used to avoid obstacles, or 45mph in sport mode.

DJI has implemented new intelligent flights modes on the Phantom 4 Pro too, which let you draw a route on the controller for the drone to follow and ActiveTrek can detect and recognise everyday objects such as people and bikes and follow them from any angle while maintaining focus.

TapFly mode remains but now features a Free mode so you can fly the Phantom 4 Pro in any direction you wish by tapping on the remote control's screen and if you happen to lose GPS signal, within a minute the Phantom 4 Pro will return to the last known location and hover there until it picks up signal again.

You control the Phantom 4 Pro with a new compact controller that has a high quality display to deliver a clear image in sunlight. It has built-in GPS, a compass, microSD card slot and HDMI port. The 4 Pro will automatically switch between 2.4GHz and 5.8GHz wavebands if there's a lot of radio interference in the area.

The DJI Phantom 4 Pro is available now for £1589 and a Phantom 4 Pro+ model is available for £1819.