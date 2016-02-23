DJI now offers DJI Care so you can cover your drone with insurance

Drones aren't cheap, so the idea of crashing one is stomach-turning.

Drone maker DJI has likely realised that people probably aren't buying drones for that reason. So, in an attempt to provide you with a worry-free experience, it has launched DJI Care Protection Plan. It's insurance that covers the cost of your aircraft, gimbal, or camera sustained during normal use. If accidents happen, repair fees and related costs are covered.

DJI's service plan covers damage to the aircraft, gimbal, or camera due to "dropping, squeezing or crashing caused by operator error or other accidents". Accessories (such as remote controller, propellers, battery, and charger) will not be covered by DJI Care - and the plan is only available for the Inspire 1 C2.0, its X3 gimbal camera, and the Phantom 3 series.

There's no limit on repairs, but the total cost of fixes can't go past the coverage amount. So, how much does DJI Care Protection Plan cost? Well, it isn't cheap, but neither are DJI's drones. The 6-month plans start at $99 for the Phantom 3 Standard, while the most expensive plan costs $699. That plan gives you one year's worth of coverage on the Inspire 1 V2.0.

You won't be able to cheat the system either; your plan corresponds to your drone's serial number, meaning you can't purchase one plan and have service done to all your DJI drones. However, if your aircraft is considered “completely damaged” (80 per cent damaged), you can put the DJI Care cost toward a new purchase to replace your completely damaged one.

You can purchase a DJI Care Service Plan from the Official DJI Online Store.

