DJI Phantom X Concept teased as object-dodging, intelligent future of drones

DJI is already one of the biggest names in drone production, but it wants to go much further. Now it's shown a glimpse of what could be the future of drones with its Phantom X Concept.

The drone, shown off in a rendered video, is able to do everything we want and expect in a perfect drone. It can take off from being thrown into the air, it can follow individuals intelligently dodging obstacles and it can even paint in the sky.

The Phantom X Concept will also be able to work with other models to offer multiple viewing angles of the same subject. Using the app on a tablet will allow the viewer to jump between angles easily. Presumably, this will be aimed at filmmakers who want many angles and can afford multiple drones.

Back to sky painting. It looks like, with a special pair of gloves and augmented reality headset, the user can control the drones to draw in the air. Controlling the drones by hand, while flying them near to each other, seems risky but it's an arty possibility that some may appreciate.

DJI has said this is all concept stuff that may not be coming soon, but it's stretching itself in that direction. After MIT created an object dodging drone just the other day, the future may be closer than we think.

