DJI Phantom 3 Standard: The affordable 2.7k camera-toting drone, in pictures

Famed drone creator DJI has begun selling its latest flying contraption, the DJI Phantom 3 Standard.

The idea behind the Standard model is to offer the high quality of the Phantom drone without the high price. Current Phantom 3 Professional and Advanced models may be a bit pricey for some and offer features that most beginners and hobbyists may not need.

The Phantom 3 Standard comes with a 2.7K HD video camera capable of capture at 30 frames per second on its 94-degree distortion-free lens. The camera shoots photos at 12-megapixels in both JPG and RAW formats. All this is fed back over the Wi-Fi connection to the pilot for real-time viewing.

The controller is an updated version of the Phantom 2 Vision+ model. That means integrated Wi-Fi extender and a wheel to angle the camera. A phone simply needs to be dropped in using the latest app. The advantage of this is that new features are a simple app update away, for free.

The DJI Phantom Standard 3 should be able to fly for up to 25-minutes using interchangeable batteries. It also has features like Waypoint Navigation, Follow Me and Points of Interest flight planning.

The five features give plenty of extras:

This was widely requested by users. This sets the user's smartphone as beacon and follows it with set altitude and distance. Ideal for snowboarding footage for example.

Orientation can be a problem, but when using Course Lock front is front, back is back and so on. This should make flying easier especially for beginners, says DJI.

By setting waypoints the Phantom will fly the path you've set with a specified speed. Then as it's flying this route the camera can be controlled allowing for varying angles as the route is being flown. These paths can be saved to use them for multiple takes for improved shots and angles.

By pulling down on the right stick with Home Lock on the drone will automatically fly back to the home spot. This should mean getting the drone to return requires little to no thought or effort.

Flying around an object and keeping it in frame can be difficult. Point of Interest makes the Phantom fly around the object allowing the users to get shots and control the altitude to avoid any obstacles.

The DJI Phantom 3 Standard is available to buy now for £649.