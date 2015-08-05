DJI adds a 'Standard' model to Phantom 3 line of consumer drones
DJI is well-known for its Phantom 3 consumer drones, and today it has added a new low-end model to the line.
It's called the DJI Phantom 3 Standard, and it costs $799. In comparison, the top-of-the-line Phantom 3 Professional costs $1,250, while the mid-range Phantom 3 Advanced costs $999. The new drone is a quadcopter that features a built-in 12-megapixel camera that takes 2.7K HD video as well as a gimbal to keep things smooth and steady.
It also offers GPS and Wi-Fi connectivity, the ability to stream video to a smartphone as it soars, about 25 minutes of flight time on a single charge, and a follow mode. But that's about it. DJI didn't include some of the pricier features from the more high-end models, such as the downward-facing camera, GLONASS satellite positioning, etc.
You also won't get access to LightBridge video downlink and live streaming. We suppose the Phantom 3 Standard is designed for people who want to get started with drone aerial photography, as opposed to those who are skilled professionals at this point. It's also for those of you who are looking to save.
Watch the video above to learn more about DJI's latest consumer drone.
