DJI Phantom 3 rises to the sky bringing new features for aerial photographers

DJI, one of the leading drone makers in the market, has unveiled its latest aerial device, the Phantom 3.

The new drone, which the company says pushes "accessible aerial creativity to new heights, providing greater image control, portability, performance and affordability" will become the new lust after drone on the market and fit into a small backpack.

But why buy one, when you can have two? That's right, the Phantom 3 will launch in two different versions, aimed at both professionals and experts.

Called the Phantom 3 Professional and Phantom 3 Advanced, both drones feature technology to make it even easier to capture footage from the air including enhancements to the camera.

To make that possible, DJI are banding around words and technologies like Lightbridge HD video steaming, visual positioning stabilisation, and more.

The new camera will now actively remove lens distortion, have better contrast, and be more controllable all via the included remote control or smartphone app. DJI says the new Phantom 3 drone will also let you see what's going on live streamed at 720p quality up to 1.6km away.

The professional version has a 4K video camera that shoots 14-megapixel stills, while the Advanced model settles for a 1080p video camera that shoots 12-megapixel stills.

The new drone will have a flight time of 23 minutes.

DJI says it has recently updated the app to feature a flight simulator for the new Phantom 3 drones, as well as a "Director function" feature, which will allow you to automatically edit aerial footage from flights and post the final clips to social media. You'll also be able to live stream directly to YouTube.

The new Phantom will cost £899 or $999 for the Advanced model and £1,159 or $1,259 for the Pro version.