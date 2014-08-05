New DJI Spreading Wings S900 drone can carry a baby

Micro air vehicle maker DJI has announced a new drone aerial system that you can get around 18 minutes of flight time with, and it only takes 5 minutes to assemble. It's called Spreading Wings S900.

Described as a stable, lightweight, and compact frame that consists of motors, propellers, and carbon fibre arms, enabling you to transport cameras and other goods across the sky, the Spreading Wings S900 comes with a 12,000 mAh battery and can carry anything up to 8.2kg. Although you can test its limits all you want, the aircraft is apparently best used on a breezeless day, hovering at a height of 2 meters, with a payload of 6.8kg.

"The DJI Spreading Wings S900 has a lightweight, highly portable frame that enables creators to take it anywhere and capture content like never before," explained DJI through a promo video description. "Built with our most advanced technology, the S900 combines power and durability for on-the-go professionals who expect the most out of their equipment."

In other words, DJI's new system is ideal for drone aerial photography. DJI is in fact popular among photographers and tech geeks alike. It known for the Phantom line of quadcopters, for instance, which is intended for aerial photography and consists of two-blade rotors, landing gear, and Wi-Fi for video transmission. Similarly, the company's Spreading Wings line is a series of hexacopters that consists of landing gear and a pair of skids.

The Spreading Wings S900 notably also features a removable upper centre board, sparkproof plug, support for wide-range shooting angles, retractable landing gear, compatibility with Zenmuse Gimbals, a new power distribution system, reduced vibrations, and an improved arm design. According to DJI, each arm has an 8-degree inversion and a 3-degree inclination, making the aircraft "more stable when rolling and pitching, yet more flexible when rotating."

You can learn more about Spreading Wings S900 in the video above. DJI hasn't announced availability or pricing details at this time, but we've contacted the company for more information and hope to update soon.