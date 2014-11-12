Amazon Prime Air drone delivery service coming to the UK, job listings spotted
Amazon may be planning to start testing its Prime Air drone delivery service in the UK after several jobs appeared with direct mentions of the service.
The Register spotted the job adverts for Evi Technologies based in Cambridge. The positions being hired for include a flight operations engineer, site leader, project manager, software developer and office manager – all with mentions of Amazon Prime Air.
The aviation role description, which is most likely for the pilot who will test the drones, asks for five or more years of "relevant aviation experience, either civilian or military, with either manned or unmanned aviation," as well as at least two years in an aviation safety-related role. This suggests Amazon is taking no risks on testing and only wants a quality pilot for the role.
The Civil Aviation Authority already has guidelines in place in the US for drones suggesting Amazon may be crossing the pond to test the drones in a less regulated airspace.
Amazon Prime Air aims to offer drone delivery of items direct to users. The drones area hefty 25kg and can carry up to 2.26kg at speeds of 80kph. Amazon is also testing in India both in Mumbai and Bangalore.
READ: Amazon to begin Prime Air Drone delivery testing, in India
