Christmas Gift Guide: Presents for Drone and VR fans

Take to the skies this Christmas with some great drones from Parrot. Whether it's flying high, at speed, or steady and stable for taking video and photos there is bound to be something to suit. And if the idea of going out doesn't sound up your street, immerse yourself in VR with Kaiser Baas.

With a top speed of almost 50mph, this glider style drone will see you soar through the air with ease and capture it all via the on-board HD camera. You'll get 45 minutes of flight time and everything is controlled via the Parrot Skycontroller 2 remote. For an even more intense experience you can put your smartphone in the included Parrot Cockpitglasses.

Check current price

This high-performance drone comes with an auto-pilot feature to steady the craft while you aren't controlling it, a camera for a birds-eye view, and the added bonus of an attachable canon that will fire six small plastic balls at those who get in your way. There's even a grabber on the front that will let you deliver sweets to someone nearby.

Check current price

The Swing Drone's unique shape makes this really easy to fly through the sky as you race across fields at up to 19mph. Included in the box is the Flypad, an easy to use remote control that can be connected to your smartphone to let you see what's happening up in the air. With a range of 60m you won't be restricted while you're flying.

Check current price

Designed for those that want to capture the view from above you, the unique design of the A.R drone allows for steady and stable HD video and shots from the sky above. A dedicated smartphone app will stream the video back to you on the ground and you'll have full control over the on-board camera, and where to share the footage afterwards.

Check current price

Designed to make virtual reality simple for the most avid gamers, the VR-X Pro gives you the added convenience of not needing to remove your phone from the bracket to play or pause games and videos, or adjust the volume. Simply connect via Bluetooth and you're good to go. The 110-degree field of view gives you a seamless VR experience, while 3D VR supports side-by-side 3D effects to bring your vision even closer to real life!

Check current price