Walmart expanding drone delivery service to six states

(Pocket-lint) - Walmart - the mega supermarket chain - has announced plans to rollout its drone delivery service to six states by the end of the year, enabling consumers to get their shopping in 30 minutes in some cases.

The company will be building on its partnership with DroneUp to expand its delivery network, making it available from 34 Walmart sites by the end of 2022, enabling the service to reach up to 4 million households in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah and Viriginia.

In its press release, the company states that this will enable the ability to deliver over a million packages in a year.

Shoppers will be able to place orders for DroneUp delivery between 8am and 8pm every day, and receive their goods direct to the homes via drone, with "tens of thousands of eligible items" available for this delivery method.

There is a weight limit, of course, but as long as your items' combined weight is under 10 pounds, you'll be able to pay the $3.99 drone delivery fee, and receive it via unmanned quadcopter.

Of course, Walmart isn't the first company to experiment with drone delivery services. Amazon's Prime Air delivery was among the first to offer it, while even Domino's pizza in New Zealand and 7-Eleven Slurpees were available by drone.

Walmart hasn't said exactly which sites will be part of the expanded effort, but we suspect that if you live near one, you'll know when the service goes live.

Writing by Cam Bunton.