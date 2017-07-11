Dronestagram's 2017 contest: Here are the winners' best drone photos

We've reached Peak Drone.

Dronestagram, a social network for sharing images captured by drones, has announced the winners of its annual International Drone Photography contest. This is its fourth contest ever, and although thousands of images were entered, only three winners were chosen in each of the four categories: nature, people, urban, and - a special prize category - creative. Browse through the full list of winners below.

Jerome Courtial, a 39-year-old Frenchman based in London, went to Valensole to get “an original picture rather than the classic view with the sunset in the background”. His girlfriend was with him, and in an interview after being chosen as the No. 1 winner, he thanked her for her patience, as they “waited quite a long time to find the perfect spot”. The photo ended up being his favourite picture ever taken.

Calin Stan, a 30-year-old who has worked in the photography business for more than a decade and owns his own business, said his drone image is of the Cheia DN1A road that takes you to Transylvania in Romania. Or, as the legend says, this is the view that "Count Dracula himself saw on his nocturnal flight", Stan explained. He actually first captured the image for the Transylvania Roads Project.

Florian Ledoux, a 27-year-old who recently moved to Reykjavik to get closer to the Arctic, started to photograph in Greenland in 2014 to “report changes in Inuit culture and to witness the beauty of this huge land”. This photo was taken during winter in East Greenland - one of the most remote place on Earth. He said he attempted to fly here several times, and that his drone got attacked by two Gyrfalcon.

Martin Sanchez said he took this photo on a Saturday afternoon in April just before sunset in New Jersey. He noticed an empty tennis court that “just stood out like a treasured story in a book of empty words”. After a few takes, two people came by to play some tennis and seemed confused watching him lay on the ground. When he was done, he showed them his photo and they said, "Ohhhh! I get it!"

Javier Bustamante, a 32-year-old designer, said he took this photo while at La Vijanera, a winter carnival that takes place in the town of Silió in Cantabria (Spain) on the first Sunday of each year. “This party consists on a group of hunters who want to capture a bear," he explained. "(Sic) Tour the village representing the capture of the bear... This photo is the end of the party in which the bear is captured.”

Bachir Moukarzel, a 33-year-old Lebanese living in Dubai, is a cluster Financial controller in Rotana Hotels. This picture was shot at sunset time in Dubai at 6pm, while trying to capture an area which was a desert 10 years back but is now “a concrete jungle with the highest buildings in Dubai”. He said every flight is a new adventure, even though he has been flying for ages, as each flight “has its own taste”.

Alexey Goncharov, a 36-years-old physicist who works at Moscow State University, said he sometimes takes drone photos before heading into work. One morning, while in search of a beautiful reflection in mirror windows of Mercury tower, he spotted industrial climbers: “I liked the way their work looked from that perspective. They seemed to wash the city itself, not just the building's windows."

Luis Saguar Domingo, a 24-year-old, said he got his drone as a gift at Christmas and was in Madrid looking for a nice place to fly the new drone. He feels relaxed when flying simply because of all the beautiful landscapes he’s able to see, and when he took this picture, he thought it was “really cool and symmetrical”. From this point of view, Domingo said it is really “hard taking a pic like that”.

Luke Bell, a Cape Town-based videographer and photographer, said he took this photo on a cold, early morning in South Africa on a farm near Stellenbosch. “Two cows drinking from a nearby dam caught my eye when I saw their long shadows,” he explained. “I launched my drone to capture the scene in a way impossible with any other type of camera.”

Romain Gaillard said this picture was taken early in the morning. “I had gone to the beach to take some pictures,” he explained. “As I watched my children playing on the beach... I had the idea of using the sand as a large sheet of paper. So my two sons and myself drew a scene related to the sea - on the image you can see my oldest son.”

Thibault Beguet, a 34-year-old photographer based in Rennes, Brittany, uses drones to take photos and make films for companies, agencies, TV, etc. This picture was captured with his girlfriend, Manon, while looking for a fun, original, and unusual way to announce they’re expecting to loved ones and friends: “We love Normandy, the sea, and outdoor activities, so we choose naturally to shoot on the beach.”