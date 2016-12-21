7-Eleven of all places is first to trial US commercial drone deliveries
The 7-Eleven convenience store chain has just shed some new details on its drone delivery project, and apparently, 77 customers in Nevada have now received drone-delivered items from 7-Eleven to their doorsteps.
The company has been testing drone flights from a store in Reno. Roughly a dozen select customers within a mile of the shop have had their goods dropped off via drones, which are from 7-Eleven's partner, drone maker Flirtey. The delivery pilot marks the first regular commercial drone delivery service to operate in the US. Keep in mind the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)'s initial drone regulations essentially prohibited commercial drone deliveries, because they said drones must stay within a pilot's line of sight and cannot fly directly over people.
- How does Amazon Prime Air work and where is drone delivery available?
- The best drones 2018: Top rated quadcopters to buy, whatever your budget
- Drone flying in the UK and US: All the rules and regulations explained
But the FAA has been working with private companies to develop broader rules. In September, for instance, UPS announced it started testing the use of drones for urgent deliveries in hard-to-reach areas in the US. Still, 7-Eleven has beat Alphabet’s Project Wing and Amazon’s Prime Air to the punch when it comes to regular commercial drone deliveries, though Amazon recently demonstrated its first delivery to a customer in the UK. In July, the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) provided Amazon with permission to test drone operations in rural and suburban areas.
While Amazon’s drone delivery was held in the UK countryside, the 7-Eleven drone delivery pilot was held in November in populated urban and suburban areas. Customers ordered food and beverages and over-the-counter medicines. The drones used a GPS system to locate the customer’s house and lowered the packages to the ground. Deliveries were completed within 10 minutes after the orders were placed, Recode said.
Per regulations, all the deliveries happened within the line of sight of the drone pilot, but the drones flew autonomously. In October, NASA and the FAA conducted tests in Reno to research a low-altitude air traffic control system that allowed pilots to watch their drones in the air the entire time. Air traffic control for drones will be a major component of drone delivery in the US before they roll out on a larger scale.
Project Wing once held an one-off trial in the US, where a single drone completed a delivery test. 7-Eleven's is more significant because it included 77 drone deliveries over a month period.
- BMW partners with Drone Racing League to build the fastest drone ever
- DJI Mavic Air review: Portable drone packs a powerful punch
- Best drone photos ever: Stunning images taken from up high
- The best drones 2018: Top rated quadcopters to buy, whatever your budget
- DJI Mavic Air vs DJI Spark: Worth the upgrade?
- DJI Mavic Air is official and it could be all the drone you'll ever need
- How to watch DJI #AdventureUnfolds drone launch event live online
- DJI will unveil something new on 23 January, Mavic Air drone a possibility
- GoPro exits drone market and cuts jobs after poor 2017 earnings
- Drone flying in the UK and US: All the rules and regulations explained
Comments