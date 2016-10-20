These stunning drone photos kick off 400ft Britain competition, can you do better?

VisitEngland and the Civil Aviation Authority have teamed for a photography competition to find the best aerial shots of the British countryside.

Drone pilots are encouraged to take to the UK skies and grab amazing images of what makes Britain great, and in the process highlight that it is possible to use quadcopters and other flying tech responsibly.

The CAA has its own Dronecode to help pilots observe UK rules and guidelines, and you can read about it here. The photography competition also adheres to the strict code, with a couple of key highlights being:

Drones must not be flown near airports.

They must stay below 400ft and be at least 150ft from buildings.

To encourage you to take part, Pocket-lint has been given a few examples of shots taken by drones, which you can flick through in our gallery above. Hopefully you will be able to do as well or even better, and it's easy to take part.

Just submit a drone-taken photo or video of Britain and upload it to your Twitter or Instagram account using the hashtag #400ftBritain. Or you can submit your entry to the official 400ft Britain website directly.

The competition runs until 31 January 2017 and winners get the chance to go on a Phantom Flight School drone holiday. There will also be an exhibition held of the best next year.