Drone surfing is here! This drone is so powerful it tows people on water
Drone surfing is a thing now.
What's that even mean? Well, watch the video below to see a person riding the waves while tethered to a high-powered drone from Washington-based drone manufacturer Freefly Studios. It has made an $18,000 drone that can tow people across an ocean. The company claimed its new ALTA 8 model is capable of doing up to four tows per battery pack, and each tow lasts about 30 seconds.
Freefly, which has a decade of experience in the professional cinematography industry, recently started developing innovative aerial products to meet the needs of cinema professionals, and the ALTA 8 is its latest offering. During development, the drone went through a tonne of component and system-level tests designed to make sure it passed strict quality control levels.
The ALTA 8 is water-resistant, Freefly said, as it features a lightweight molded-plastic enclosure that covers and protects the flight control and power distribution board from outdoor elements. And with impressive 18-inch props and an optimised propulsion system, the drone's lightweight carbon fiber frame is sturdy enough to carry heavy payloads (see the chart below).
Freefly's site has more details on the drone. If you have plenty of cash to spare, like to dabble in drone videography, and consider yourself a skilled surfer or water skier, then this is the machine for you.
