PowerEgg is a £1290 drone offering gesture controls
PowerVision has officially launched PowerEgg, a rethinking of consumer drones, offering a dramatically different design, along with some innovative features.
The PowerEgg itself has a design that explains the name, with the legs and arms folding to the egg-shaped form for storage, giving a refreshing alternative to the squared design that's so common.
However PowerVision isn't only showing off a clever design, it's also aiming to deliver a consumer-friendly experience, offering gesture control.
The idea is to allow one-handed control to position the drone, allowing up, down, left, right and near and far movements. The PowerEgg has an optical positioning system allowing for indoor flight, using ultrasonic sensors to detect the ground.
Flight time is said to be 23 minutes.
There's a stabilised 4K camera included, on a three-axis gimbal, allowing photo and video, with support for live video streaming up to 5km.
There are a range of flight modes to aid capture of the photos and video you want, so you can have the drone follow you, take selfies, orbit and so on.
The PowerVision PowerEgg is now on pre-order over at https://store.powervision.me, with delivery expected in October 2016.
