Take a stunning 4K flight in VR thanks to this drone's 360-degree cameras

Shooting video in 360-degrees to create virtual reality footage is becoming readily available on many cameras, but very few that fly. The Exo360 drone not only flies but also films for VR at 4K quality.

The Exo360, currently at crowdfunding stage, uses five cameras to capture 4K video or 60-megapixel stills. Once the drone has landed again that footage can be rendered for use with VR headsets like Samsung's Gear VR or Oculus Rift.

The drone is able to stay in the air recording for 18 minutes and go up to a 3km range using a dedicated controller, claim its creators Queen B Robotics. With 256GB of onboard storage, there should be plenty of memory. The Exo360 is not much heavier than a DJI Phantom 4, at 1.8kg, so it should be easy to transport.

Read: DJI Phantom 4 Pro preview: Smarter, longer-lasting pro-level drone

It also works using a smartphone app meaning smart flight functions like following a subject, circling a point of interest, returning home, swopping in for dramatic shots and moving smoothly for dolly style shots. You can even set multiple waypoints so the drone follows a specific path.

Controlling the drone from the ground can be done from any of five view options which can be viewed on VR goggles or on the phone via an HDMI phone to controller cable.

The full 4K Exo360 is currently on Indiegogo having broken its goal. Early bidders can snap up a 4K model for $1399 or a 1080p/30fps version for $1099. The Exo360 will begin shipping this December.

READ: Sony PlayStation VR headset release date revealed with 50 launch games