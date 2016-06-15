Take a stunning 4K flight in VR thanks to this drone's 360-degree cameras
- Fly for up to 18-minutes on a charge
- Cheaper 1080p model also an option
- Capable of 60 megapixel stills
Shooting video in 360-degrees to create virtual reality footage is becoming readily available on many cameras, but very few that fly. The Exo360 drone not only flies but also films for VR at 4K quality.
The Exo360, currently at crowdfunding stage, uses five cameras to capture 4K video or 60-megapixel stills. Once the drone has landed again that footage can be rendered for use with VR headsets like Samsung's Gear VR or Oculus Rift.
- The best drones 2018: Top rated quadcopters to buy, whatever your budget
- Best drone photos ever: Stunning images taken from up high
- Drone aerial photography explained: Here's what it is and how to do it
The drone is able to stay in the air recording for 18 minutes and go up to a 3km range using a dedicated controller, claim its creators Queen B Robotics. With 256GB of onboard storage, there should be plenty of memory. The Exo360 is not much heavier than a DJI Phantom 4, at 1.8kg, so it should be easy to transport.
Read: DJI Phantom 4 Pro preview: Smarter, longer-lasting pro-level drone
It also works using a smartphone app meaning smart flight functions like following a subject, circling a point of interest, returning home, swopping in for dramatic shots and moving smoothly for dolly style shots. You can even set multiple waypoints so the drone follows a specific path.
Controlling the drone from the ground can be done from any of five view options which can be viewed on VR goggles or on the phone via an HDMI phone to controller cable.
The full 4K Exo360 is currently on Indiegogo having broken its goal. Early bidders can snap up a 4K model for $1399 or a 1080p/30fps version for $1099. The Exo360 will begin shipping this December.
READ: Sony PlayStation VR headset release date revealed with 50 launch games
- BMW partners with Drone Racing League to build the fastest drone ever
- DJI Mavic Air review: Portable drone packs a powerful punch
- Best drone photos ever: Stunning images taken from up high
- The best drones 2018: Top rated quadcopters to buy, whatever your budget
- DJI Mavic Air vs DJI Spark: Worth the upgrade?
- DJI Mavic Air is official and it could be all the drone you'll ever need
- How to watch DJI #AdventureUnfolds drone launch event live online
- DJI will unveil something new on 23 January, Mavic Air drone a possibility
- GoPro exits drone market and cuts jobs after poor 2017 earnings
- Drone flying in the UK and US: All the rules and regulations explained
Comments