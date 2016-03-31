ROAM-e is the selfie drone your narcissistic self needs

If you're the sort of person to get annoyed by selfie sticks in public, then look away now, as the ROAM-e takes things to another level.

The ROAM-e pitches itself as a flying selfie machine, and is the inevitable mash-up of drones and the need for an increasing number of photos of yourself in strange places.

It features a twin rotor on the top with collapsible blades, so it's easy to pack down into your bag, ready to be deployed for those essential selfie moments.

The idea is that you launch it into the air to take snaps. The company says it will never stray more than 25 metres away and with a Follow Me function, you'll be able to keep it within 3 metres.

It has facial recognition, so it will take photos of the right person and can also swivel to take perfect 360 panorama shots. There's a 5-megapixel camera at its heart. We can see that there's some appeal for daredevils, as you could have this drone take a picture of you standing on the top of a cliff for example, or in places you'd otherwise not be able to take photos from.

The ROAM-e is up for pre-order, costing $349.

This isn't the first selfie drone however. We've previously seen the Lily, which prefers to be called a flying camera than a drone, and there's the Nixie too, designed to be a wearable you can launch to take selfies.