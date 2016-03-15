Racing drones could earn you $250,000... like this kid did

A British drone racing team has scooped the main prize of a quarter of a million dollars (£174,000) in the World Drone Prix in Dubai, and the team captain was a 15-year-old boy from the UK.

Point-of-view drone racing has exploded in popularity recently, with professional leagues and events held around the world. However, we'd not heard of such a massive prize fund before.

Britain's Luke Bannister was suitably excited to lead his Tornado X-Blades Banni UK team to victory.

His team manager explained how younger racers can get to grips with the sport quickly. "Obviously, there's a crossover with gaming, as you can see with the HD goggles."

Each racer wears a virtual reality style headset which is fed by a camera mounted on the front of their respective racing drone. The course is like a rollercoaster with gates that must be passed through.

The Tornado X-Blades team was made up of 43 members during the tournament and they will share the prize money. Bannister revealed that he'll be putting his slice away and hopefully add to it throughout 2016. "I'm going to save it I think," he said. "There are a few more events this year to go to, but for me, I'm just going to sleep and go back to school."