Drone racing goes pro: Drone Racing League to kick off its first season in Feb

So, drone racing is like a legit thing now.

The Drone Racing League - a sports and media company trying to bring drone racing to mass appeal - has announced its first racing season: a series of six courses, which include various challenging locations, such as abandoned malls, stadiums, and subway tunnels. Pilots must navigate their official Drone Racing League drones, which can buzz around up to speeds as high as 80 miles per hour, through these courses.

Drone Racing League's rules stipulate that pilots use drones built by the league, thus leveling the playing field. Pilots also don goggles that give them a virtual view of what the drone sees, enabling them to make split decisions as they control the drones on the courses. The first race is set for 22 February in Miami at the Sun Life stadium, and apparently, the league has already picked out the first competing pilots.

Each event will field 12 pilots from across the world, with the top six moving on to the next event. Pilots who finish the season with the most points will get to compete in a world championship for the title of world's best pilot. Nicholas Horbaczewski, the CEO of the Drone Racing League, has previous experience at Tough Mudder. He helped elevate that brand into globally-recognised races.

Drone Racing League said it plans to film the races so that interested spectators can at least watch them online