Japanese police creates special squad to take down 'nuisance' drones
- Will retaliate with own drones
- Stationed around public buildings
The Tokyo police force is to launch a special unit to locate and capture nuisance drones, including those flown by members of the public.
It is part of new counter-terrorism measures being put in place in the Japanese capital, with the threat of piloted drones packed with explosives enough to prompt the decision to create a dedicated squad.
They will be stationed near and patrol around important buildings, including the prime minister's office. Police-controlled drones will be used to take down any suspicious flying device using nets.
"Terrorist attacks using drones carrying explosives are a possibility," said a senior member of the police department's security bureau
"We hope to defend the nation's functions with the worst-case scenario in mind."
An amendment to the country's Aviation Act has changed the laws on drone use in Japan, forbidding their use in many zones around Tokyo. Similar drones bans are currently coming into force around the globe, mainly to ensure civilian safety rather than as anti-terrorism steps.
Officers in Japan will give out a verbal warning via loudspeaker before capturing a device, but will move swiftly if they are ignored.
