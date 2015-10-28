Drone crash takes down power in hundreds of homes

If you thought drones were simply an annoying noisy nuisance, you haven't seen the half of it. Now a drone has taken out power in an entire neighbourhood.

The LA Times has reported that a drone crashed into wires on a street in Sunset Boulevard, cutting power to 700 buildings.

According to the power company, SCE, it took three hours to get the line fixed and power restored to the damaged area. This was the first time the company had heard of a drone causing a power outage.

The drone itself was found destroyed and in pieces near the incident. The pilot did not arrive to collect it so whoever causes the power outage is still unknown.

This incident follows an announcement last month by the US Transportation secretary that drone operators are required to use recreational licenses to fly. If that had been in place in time for this incident the person responsible would be accountable. How an accident like this would be dealt with is another matter.

The LA City Council has approved rules to require pilots to fly drones at a certain altitude and distance from people and airports.