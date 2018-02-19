Best drone photos ever: Stunning images taken from up high
Drone photography has soared in recent years, with the number of and quality of drone photos increasing every year. There are so many photos in fact that drone photography even has its own official awards programme.
In 2014, the National Geographic in France teamed up with social network Dronestegram to create a competition for the best drone photos. Move four years forward and the number of stunning drone shots is astounding.
Now that most new drones come equipped with at least a 1080p video camera and snappers from around 12-megapixels, capturing great shots is easier. We say easier but that's not to say it's a walk in the park.
We've compiled all the winning photos as well as plenty more from Dronestagram and the Skypixel photo contest to show off just how stunning drone photos can be. Get ready to pick your jaw up off the floor then click through the image gallery above and enjoy.
And once you're done with this lot there are even more amazing photos taken with GoPros in our Best GoPro gallery.
