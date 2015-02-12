Don't want drones watching your house? Here's how to setup a no-fly zone

Drones are everywhere, online and in real life, and most are packing cameras. If the thought of being watched or just the annoying noise gets to you it's time to setup a no-fly zone.

The idea behind a no-fly zone is that once setup around your home no drones will be able to enter that virtual fence you've created. At the moment one way to do this is to register on NoFlyZone.org. This website was created by seven smaller drone makers in order to show their support for privacy.

While the seven drone makers behind the site honour any geo-fencing requests, larger companies still aren't taking part. You can register your geo-fence but until the likes of Parrot and DJI implement them it won't stop those drones coming right to your backdoor.

So why don't the larger manufacturers use the geo-fences? Well they do but only for legally forbidden spaces. DJI, for example, has a complex system in place to stop drones from flying into airports where airspace is controlled. This proves that a similar system could easily be implemented using the data from NoFlyZone.org.

For companies like DJI and Parrot the idea of giving people no-fly zone control may be worrying as it would hinder the freedom of its users. But it's looking like the decision will be taken out of their hands soon, in the US at least. The Federal Aviation Administration is, according to the New York Times, going to release a new draft of drone rules. This should include restrictions like flight height being limited to 400 feet and all pilots will need to be within line of sight of their drones at all times.

One problem with NoFlyZone.org is that is has no restrictions so anyone can register any area without proving they even live there. So feel free to setup your zone now to keep out at least seven brands of drone, for the rest you'll just have to perfect your slingshot aim if you're feeling genuinely threatened.

Drones remain a very new issue with rules forming to suit needs. It will be an interesting development to watch, especially when companies like Amazon start using drones for deliveries.

