Want to know how to build your own Millennium Falcon drone?

Star Wars: The Force Awakens excitement is making everyone a fan all of a sudden. It's time to show your true fandom by building your own flying Millennium Falcon.

This beauty appeared on Reddit after its creator built it and uploaded a video (below) showing it in flight. Sure it won't make the jump to light speed but it'll fly like a quadcopter, only this one looks badass while doing it.

This Millennium Falcon quadcopter can get up to a speed of 18mph. But it appears to be a sprinter not built for long distance Kessel runs with the battery dying after five minutes in the video. Those super bright lights probably suck quite a bit of juice too – although they're clearly worth it.

The next project, for those of you with a bit of the dark side in you, is going to be a Tie Fighter. Hopefully that will have functioning lights and a good speed too.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is due to be released on 18 December – just in time for Christmas then. We will be amazed if the powers that be don't jump on this idea and have Millennium Falcon quadcopters ready in time for Christmas presents. If you'd rather keep it original you can build you own following the instructions on the rcgroups site.

