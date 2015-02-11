  Drones for Good winner revealed: Gimball is a crash-proof drone perfect for search and rescue

Who knew drones could be useful for something other than having fun?

You’ve seen drones for taking pictures. You’ve seen drones for getting access to hard-to-reach areas. You’ve seen drones for delivering stuff. You’ve seen drones for monitoring. You’ve even seen drones for bombing.

You’ve seen drones for a several purposes, basically, but if you really think about it, there isn’t too much variety in terms of form and functionality. Drones for Good hopes to change that.

It’s a new competition by the United Arab Emirates, focused on encouraging people to develop civilian-use drones for, well, good. And it’s giving one grand-prize winner a $1 million prize. The prize was meant to go to whoever made the most feature-rich drone capable of improving lives, and Drones for Good's panel of judges decided that was Flyability.

Drones for Good's inaugural competition received more than 800 entries from 57 countries. The submissions targeted a range of sectors, such as environment and disaster relief, but all of them shared a common goal of trying to make world a better place. There were drone prototypes for tree-planting, detecting land mines, transporting organs, and more.

The competition's panel of judges combed through all the innovating ideas and selected 19 international semi-finalists. The semi-finalists also got the chance to gave a live demo of their drones to an audience filled with venture capitalists and other potential investors, meaning we’ll more than likely see many of them one day in the future.

Flyability is the drone-making team from Switzerland that won the $1 million grand prize in the international competition. It designed Gimball, a drone that can enter confined spaces and safely fly close to humans.

As you can see from the video above, Gimball features a rotating cage that prevents it from crashing into obstacles and allows it to navigate in challenging environments without losing stability. It's therefore perfect for search and rescue.

"Gimball can safely fly indoors and in complex environments, is easy to fly, and can be operated close to humans," Flyability explained. "It solves multiple challenges in inspection of industrial facilities, rail and roadways, firefighting, search and rescue, marketing and communication as well as law enforcement".

You can learn more about Gimball via Flyablity's website.

Although the grand-prize winner was already revealed, you can check out all the international semi-finalists and their submission videos below. Let us know in the comments which one you thought deserved to win.

Drone: Drones for Saving Lives at Sea

Purpose: Used to detect survivors, search, and rescue on the coast

Sector: Diaster relief

Drone: Skynet HD Delivery Catchment System

Purpose: Used to integrate drone deliveries with a package catchment system

Sector: Logistics

Drone: Robolifeguard

Purpose: Used to detect interferences in protected areas and communicate with casualty

Sector: Public health

Drone: Quantum – Transition UAV

Purpose: Used to monitor and evaluate crop condition

Sector: Environment

Drone: The FRIENDS Project

Purpose: Used to help communications and transport problems that follow a disaster

Sector: Disaster relief

Drone: 4Front Robotics Highly Maneuverable UAV

Purpose: Used to locate and rescue persons from urban and industrial entrapments

Sector: Diaster relief

Drone: Archeodrone

Purpose: Used to provide an overview of a site with preconfigured flight paths and image capture

Sector: Education

Drone: Drones for Better Service Delivery in Slums

Purpose: Used to help stakeholders to re-plan, develop, or control development in slums

Sector: Logistics

Drone: Waterfly

Purpose: Used to scan and probe lakes and rivers for emerging pollutants and threats

Sector: Environment

Drone: CATUAV Landmines Detection

Purpose: Used to detect underground mines through a smart integrated system

Sector: Humanitarian aid

Drone: Drones for Planting 1 Billion Trees a Year

Purpose: Used to automate industrial scale reforestation

Sector: Environment

Drone: Ranger Drone

Purpose: Used to support local authorities to detect and arrest poachers and protect wildlife

Sector: Environment

Drone: Fully Autonomous Cargo Transportation Unmanned Helicopter System

Purpose: Used to transport cargos from one location to another

Sector: Logistics

Drone: Rapid Response Drone Mapping and Tracking

Purpose: Used to improve Distaster relief through mapping and detection of disaster areas

Sector: Disaster relief

Drone: Agriculture Remote Sensing

Purpose: Used to remotely sense and monitor agriculture

Sector: Economic development

Drone: Flyablity

Purpose: Used to "collide on obstacles" - without losing its ability to safely fly around humans

Sector: Disaster relief

Drone: Window Cleaning Drone

Purpose: Used to autonomously clean window/surfaces at Purposegh altitudes

Sector: Logistics

Drone: Dronlife

Purpose: Used to transport organs in emergency cases

Sector: Public health

Drone: Fog Dissipation Drone

Purpose: Used to clear airport runways and other areas from fog

Sector: Environment