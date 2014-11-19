Crazy Christmas PR stunt #221: Mistletoe drone for kiss-happy TGI Fridays customers

Complete the following song lyric: "Christmas time, mistletoe and..." If you said "wine" you would expose yourself as a closet Cliff Richard fan but technically be correct. However, if you said "drone" you would either be clairvoyant or work for the branch of TGI Fridays in the UK that subjected couples to snog under a Christmas-themed 'copter.

A mistletoe drone was trialled in the Manchester Royal Exchange TGI Fridays and the company plans to send them to other branches across the country during the Christmas party season. Each drone has mistletoe hanging underneath and a "kisscam" ready to take a snap of the victims, er, willing participants.

Why? It's a bit of fun, claims Rachel Waller, marketing manager at the restaurant chain. "Everyone loves a good Christmas party, but we all know things can be a bit awkward until someone breaks the ice," she said.

"We’re known for legendary celebrations at Fridays, so we wanted to see how we could make Christmas get-togethers in our restaurants even more entertaining, and offer guests the encouragement they need to make their move - particularly the one-half of UK adults who have never had a kiss under the mistletoe."

Remember though folks, the kisscam never lies. Just make sure you're aware of that or else "blackmail drones" might be delivering envelopes of photos to your doorstep.

Top 5 Christmas drone songs

1. Droning Home for Christmas

2. The 12 Drones of Christmas

3. Jingle Drones

4. It's the Most Wonderful Drone of the Year

5. Let it Drone! Let it Drone! Let it Drone!

Er, that's it...