  Drone Boning website shows drones are here to make love not war, porn from the skies

Just when you thought drones were doomed to a life of servitude delivering boxes for Amazon a new career path has emerged, porn.

Drone Boning has appeared online as a website dedicated to the art of filming porn from a drone. The result? Well it's a bit naff really. The scenic shots are lovely but it's not really something you'd call porn, more voyeuristic glimpses. Nevertheless this is the first porn film shot entirely using a drone, in sunny San Francisco, apparently.

But the point here is that any video technology that gets used for making porn is usually going to do well. Porn went with VHS over Betamax, DVD from video and Blu-ray from that. In reality, we can't imagine drones being used for much more than novelty shots, after all a close-up could end up nicking the "actor" just where he or she would least want it.

Perhaps the glancing shots that never quite show much are a good thing. In an age when filth is available at the touch of a few keys it's refreshing to see the tease being employed.

The film was shot by Spark Aerial a drone camera specialist who uses pro-grade rigs with Red Epic, 4K GH4 and Canon 5D Mark III cameras.

You can view the entire short film on the Drone Boning website now where the company behind it, Ghost+Cow, have posted it for free.

