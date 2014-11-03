Ambulance Drone flies at 100kph for a response time of just one minute
A new Ambulance Drone has been created to help anyone that suffers a heart attack. The drone features a built-in defibrillator meaning it can resuscitate a person on arrival.
The Ambulance Drone should increase a heart attack suffer's chances of survival from 8 per cent to 80 per cent. That equates to saving about 300,000 lives per year.
- The best drones 2018: Top rated quadcopters to buy, whatever your budget
- Drone flying in the UK and US: All the rules and regulations explained
Not only is the drone faster than an ambulance because it can fly directly, without the constraints of roads or traffic, but it's also fast at 100kph. That means the average response time can drop from 10 minutes to just 1 minute.
The drone will fly to the scene of a heart attack and land near the person or outside if they're indoors where the person who called it in can collect it. The person on the phone is then heard through the drone where they can direct the person on the scene on how to apply the defibrillator pads. Then the victim can be shocked, hopefully back to consciousness.
While an ambulance will still need to be sent to the scene this extra measure could save a lot of lives. If first aid is not given within the first five minutes after a heart attack survival chances drop to just 8 per cent.
The Ambulance Drone was developed by Engineer Alex Momont who is currently seeking funding to further develop the prototype.
READ: Drone aerial photography explained: Here's what it is and how to do it
- BMW partners with Drone Racing League to build the fastest drone ever
- DJI Mavic Air review: Portable drone packs a powerful punch
- Best drone photos ever: Stunning images taken from up high
- The best drones 2018: Top rated quadcopters to buy, whatever your budget
- DJI Mavic Air vs DJI Spark: Worth the upgrade?
- DJI Mavic Air is official and it could be all the drone you'll ever need
- How to watch DJI #AdventureUnfolds drone launch event live online
- DJI will unveil something new on 23 January, Mavic Air drone a possibility
- GoPro exits drone market and cuts jobs after poor 2017 earnings
- Drone flying in the UK and US: All the rules and regulations explained
Comments