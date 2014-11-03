  Ambulance Drone flies at 100kph for a response time of just one minute

A new Ambulance Drone has been created to help anyone that suffers a heart attack. The drone features a built-in defibrillator meaning it can resuscitate a person on arrival.

The Ambulance Drone should increase a heart attack suffer's chances of survival from 8 per cent to 80 per cent. That equates to saving about 300,000 lives per year.

Not only is the drone faster than an ambulance because it can fly directly, without the constraints of roads or traffic, but it's also fast at 100kph. That means the average response time can drop from 10 minutes to just 1 minute.

The drone will fly to the scene of a heart attack and land near the person or outside if they're indoors where the person who called it in can collect it. The person on the phone is then heard through the drone where they can direct the person on the scene on how to apply the defibrillator pads. Then the victim can be shocked, hopefully back to consciousness.

While an ambulance will still need to be sent to the scene this extra measure could save a lot of lives. If first aid is not given within the first five minutes after a heart attack survival chances drop to just 8 per cent.

The Ambulance Drone was developed by Engineer Alex Momont who is currently seeking funding to further develop the prototype.

