Hexo+ drone will follow you, filming with your GoPro, being less creepy than it sounds
A new Kickstarted drone is taking the interwebs by storm with nearly half a million dollars of funding in just a few days. Meet Hexo+, the drone that films you using your GoPro and follows you autonomously, anywhere.
The goal of Squadrone System, who created the Hexo+, is to offer an automated drone camera that's easy to use and affordable. Pro snowboarder Xavier de la Reu who is part of the production wants to put professional-grade drone filming in the hands of everyone.
Owners can use the accompanying app to set the camera angle and position. Once ready to go they simply hit the film button and the Hexo+ will take off and remain locked onto their phone no matter where they go. It'll even anticipate trajectory to remain at the same distance if you're doing a jump. So from snowboarding to mountain biking it should stay with you filming in stabilised, clear 1080p GoPro quality.
The Hexo+ has a top speed of 45mph, its battery lasts for 15 minutes and it can film at a range of up to 50 metres away. A stretch goal is to live feed the video to a mobile, which should be coming since the company has already smashed its goal with 28 days to go at the time of publishing.
The Hexo+ is on Kickstarter now from $300 for a build-your-own version for those with 3D printers. Or a built kit (neither include GoPro) from $600.
